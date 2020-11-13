Laurel County Health Department announces 11th COVID–19 related death on Friday











The Laurel County Health Department announced the county’s 11th COVID–19 related death on Friday.

Officials identified the individual as a 77-year-old female.

Laurel County reported its last COVID–19 deaths on Oct. 23,

Officials announced 48 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,973.

Officials noted that there are currently 645 active cases, of which, 24 are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 53.1, placing it in the red zone.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 26 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,106.

“We removed one case from yesterday after confirming they are not currently living in Whitley County,” officials noted in explaining why the case total went up by 25 from Thursday.

Officials noted that there are currently 149 active cases, of which five are hospitalized.

With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 51.2, placing it in the red zone.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced 17 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,043.

Officials noted that seven of the new cases involve children.

There are currently 198 active cases in Knox County.

With the new cases, Knox County’s COVID-19 incidence rates stands at 27.5, placing it in the red zone.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department announced 17 new COVID–19 cases on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 1,045.

Officials noted that there are 95 active cases in the county, of which, 12 are currently hospitalized.

Two of the active cases involved individuals in long term care.

However, none of the cases involve staff or inmates at the Bell County Forestry Camp.

With the new cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 88.9, placing it in the red zone.

Bell County has the second highest incidence rate among Kentucky’s 120 counties. Monroe County has the highest rate at 179.7.

Statewide

Kentucky officials announced 3,173 new COVID–19 on Friday and 25 additional deaths.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands.

With the additional cases, the state has now seen 132,844 COVID–19 cases, and the death toll stands at 1,647.

Of the currently cases, 1,358 are currently hospitalized with 307 of those hospitalized.

The COVID–19 incidence rate map on Friday showed 97 of the 120 Kentucky counties in the red zone. Of the remaining 23 counties, all are in the orange, with the exception of Menifee County, which is yellow.

Gov. Beshear again asked local governments, businesses, and all Kentuckians in the red zone counties to follow the state red zone recommendations.

They include:

Employers allowing employees to work from home when possible.

Non-critical government offices to operate virtually

Individuals reduce in-person shopping by ordering online or using curbside pickup

Avoiding dining in restaurants or bars by ordering take-out

Prioritizing patronizing businesses that follow and enforce the state mask mandate and other COVID–19 guidelines

Reschedule, postpone, or cancel public and private events

Do not host or attend gathering of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance

Gov. Beshear announced on Thursday that with the incidence rate in Franklin County placing the county in the red zone, state offices there would be following the recommendations just as he was asking others to do.

We are going to live up to what we’re asking other people to do,” Beshear said.