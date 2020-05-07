Laurel County has 20th COVID-19 case confirmed Thursday











Laurel County now has 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Laurel County Health Department announced its most recent case Thursday.

Out of the 20 cases, two are deceased, 11 have recovered, and seven cases are active.

Among the active cases, one is undergoing hospital isolation, and six are self-isolating at home.

Out of the Laurel County cases, four patients are ages 18-30, five patients are ages 31-40, one patient is age 41-50, three patients are ages 51-60, six patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Whitley County

The last COVID-19 case reported in Whitley County was on April 22, and all nine cases have been released from isolation.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the Whitley County cases, one patient is ages 18-30, two patients are ages 31-40, two patients are ages 41-50, one patient is age 51-60, two patients are ages 61-70, and one patient is age 71-80.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported its last confirmed COVID-19 case on April 22, and all six of its cases have been released from isolation.

Out of the six Knox County cases, one patient was ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, and one patient was ages 51-60, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Other cases

As of Wednesday, McCreary County had reported 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of which have now been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 page, there have been no confirmed cases in Bell County.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were 6,129 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 294 deaths from the virus.