Laurel County election officials announce voting plans for general election











Laurel County Election officials announced their plans for voting in the 2020 general election.

According to officials, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 9.

Mail-in ballots must be post marked by Nov. 3. They may also be hand delivered and placed in the drop-box in the clerk’s office at the Laurel County Courthouse.

Early in-person voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and continue through Nov. 2.

Like with the June primary election, early voting will take place at the Laurel County Annex located on Broad Street in London behind the courthouse.

Poll hours will be 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Special Saturday hours will be held on Oct. 17, 24 and 31. Hours will be 8 a.m. until noon.

Laurel County will have 12 voting locations for in-person voting on election day, which is Nov. 3.

They include:

North Laurel High School on Hal Rogers Pkwy.

South Laurel High School on U.S. 25.

Hunter Hills Elementary on U.S. 25 in north Corbin

East Bernstadt School on School St.

London-Laurel Optimist Complex on Sinking Creek Road

Bush Elementary on East Ky. 80

Cold Hill Elementary on Ky. 192

Keavy Elementary on Ky. 312

Bush Masonic Hall Lodge on Marydell Road in London

McWhorter Fire Department’s Station 2 on Johnson Road

Campground Elementary on Ky. 229

Crossroads Fire Department on Ky. 490 in East Bernstadt

“You will be able to use any location of your choosing to vote no matter where you normally vote,” stated Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Any eligible voter in line when the polls close at 6 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

More information is available at www.govoteky.com, or by calling the clerk’s office at (606) 864-5158.