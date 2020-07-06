Laurel County deputies respond to disabled vehicle on I-75, find marijuana, pipes, cash











Running out of gas on southbound Interstate 75 in Laurel County late Thursday night was just the beginning of the trouble for two Ohio men who were later arrested for trafficking marijuana.

Officials at the Laurel County Sheriff’s department said deputies arrested Johnathan Darnell Brown, Jr., 34, and Alontezs Besley, 31, both of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, were each charged with trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Brown, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving on DUI suspended license, no operator’s license, no registration plates, and failure to maintain required insurance.

According to officials, deputies were initially called to the scene near the 33-mile marker in response to a report of a broken down vehicle blocking one lane of southbound trafficking.

Deputies were attempting to provide assistance with the vehicle that had reportedly run out of gas when they noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon conducting an investigation, deputies determined that Brown was under the influence and located marijuana and pipes, along with a large amount of cash in possession of both.

Brown and Besley were taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Both have since been released on bond.