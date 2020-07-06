Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Laurel County deputies respond to disabled vehicle on I-75, find marijuana, pipes, cash

Posted On 06 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

Running out of gas on southbound Interstate 75 in Laurel County late Thursday night was just the beginning of the trouble for two Ohio men who were later arrested for trafficking marijuana.

            Brown

Officials at the Laurel County Sheriff’s department said deputies arrested Johnathan Darnell Brown, Jr., 34, and Alontezs Besley, 31, both of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, were each charged with trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Brown, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving on DUI suspended license, no operator’s license, no registration plates, and failure to maintain required insurance.

According to officials, deputies were initially called to the scene near the 33-mile marker in response to a report of a broken down vehicle blocking one lane of southbound trafficking.

          Besley

Deputies were attempting to provide assistance with the vehicle that had reportedly run out of gas when they noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Upon conducting an investigation, deputies determined that Brown was under the influence and located marijuana and pipes, along with a large amount of cash in possession of both.

Brown and Besley were taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Both have since been released on bond.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Ohio woman arrested following high-speed chase on I-75

Posted On 19 Jun 2020
, By
0

Williamsburg Police cite driver injured in Friday crash to court for DUI

Posted On 16 Jun 2020
, By
0

Corbin man charged with domestic violence, DUI

Posted On 21 May 2020
, By
0

Intoxicated man tells Laurel County deputies he thought he was in Tennessee

Posted On 20 May 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal