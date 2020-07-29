Laurel County deputies investigating Wednesday ‘road rage’ shooting incident in north Corbin











One person has been taken to Baptist Health Corbin with multiple gunshot wounds that Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say were the result of a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon in north Corbin.

“We don’t know where the incident began, but it wound up on Hanes Baker Road off of U.S. 25,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Acciardo said deputies and emergency personnel were called to the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Acciardo said he did not have the name or any identifying characteristics of the victim or anyone else involved, at this time.

However, the two vehicles involved include a pickup truck and a small SUV.

“There were multiple people in one vehicle. I’m not sure about the other vehicle,” Acciardo said when asked how many people were involved.

Deputies have cleared the scene, but Acciardo said they are currently conducting interviews with multiple people at the sheriff’s office in London.

“We are interviewing and piecing things together,’ Acciardo said noting it remains unknown whether this was a case of self-defense, or if charges will be filed.

