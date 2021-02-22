Laurel County deputies investigating movie prop $100 bill presented at local business











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the attempt to use a fake $100 bill at a local business last week.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the $100 bill appears to be a movie prop, noting it had pink Chinese lettering on it, is not currency paper, and the serial number is the same as other movie prop fake bills that have been recovered elsewhere.

“Business owners and citizens should take note that the pink Chinese lettering is very prominent on the front of the bill,” Acciardo stated noting that on the bill in question someone had used a pink pen to cover up the lettering.

Acciardo said the bill was presented at an unidentified business in southern Laurel County.

“We haven’t had any other complaints,” Acciardo said noting it appears to be an isolated incident.

Deputy Charlie Johnson is continuing the investigation.