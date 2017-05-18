By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help to locate a motorcycle that was stolen from a Lily residence Thursday morning.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the dark green 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was taken from a residence off of Ky. 552 between 3:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“The suspect left a reported stolen black Honda Civic in the victim’s driveway, manually raised his garage door, and stole the motorcycle from within the garage while the victim was asleep inside his residence,” Acciardo said.

The Civic had been reported stolen out of London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Deputy Brandon Broughton is continuing the investigation.