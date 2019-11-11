Laurel County deputies investigating gunfire that struck Corbin Walmart Sunday











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate the source of the gunfire that struck the rear of the Corbin Walmart Sunday night, but noted it did not appear anyone was the target.

“We are looking at a lot of different things,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, noting the small caliber rounds came from the direction of Foley Road.

“Some of the employees at Walmart said they heard some rounds being discharged in that direction,” Acciardo said.

Based on the remains of the rounds collected at the scene, Acciardo said they appear to be .22-caliber that were fired from a rifle.

“Where they hit the wall, the rounds are pretty splintered,” Acciardo said.

As to whether Walmart was the target, Acciardo said that has not been discounted, nor has someone firing and missing a target, or firing indiscriminately into the air.

“Right now we can’t lean in any direction because we don’t have enough information,” Acciardo said.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something connected with the incident may call (606) 528-9767. Callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone involved in the incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department to clear up what happened.

“We need to find out why some rounds were fired in that direction,” Acciardo said.