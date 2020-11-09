Laurel County deputies investigating damaged gravestones











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find the individual who vandalized a cemetery in the western part of the county Friday night.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the suspect drove a large pickup truck through an area of the cemetery off of Sinking Creek Road near the intersection with Willie Green Road. A number of gravestones just off of the roadway were toppled and damaged.

“It was very close to the road, so the driver could have accidently run off the road,” Acciardo said.

Residents near the cemetery reportedly heard the collision at approximately 11:45 p.m. and saw the truck leaving the scene.

“The only thing they saw was that it was a large size pickup truck with the right passenger mirror missing,” Acciardo said.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Deputy Hobie Daugherty is continuing the investigation.