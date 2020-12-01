Laurel County deputies investigating catalytic converter theft in Keavy











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate the individual(s) who stole a catalytic converter off of a church van in the Keavy area overnight Monday.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the van was parked at the church on Ky. 363.

Acciardo noted that thieves are able to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of a few minutes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 528-9767.