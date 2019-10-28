Laurel County deputies asking for public’s help to locate suspect in stabbing incident











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a Corbin man wanted in connection with a stabbing incident last Thursday.

Detectives have secured an arrest warrant for Jason Blevins, 34, charging him with first-degree assault.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Blevins allegedly stabbed another man in the chest and abdomen outside a business on Ky. 312.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin and later airlifted for further treatment.

Blevins is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, and weighing 170 pounds.

His last known address is on Edgewater Forest Drive, off of Level Green Road in southern Laurel County.

Anyone with information about Blevins is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600. You may also send tips via e-mail to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com, or send a private message via the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.