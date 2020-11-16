Laurel County announces 70 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday











Laurel County has a combined 70 new COVID-19 cases that were reported between Saturday and Monday, in addition to the death of one COVID-19 positive patient, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

“One of our COVID-19 positive patients has passed away, but at this time it is unclear if the deaths were COVID-19 related. We will await confirmation from the department for public health before including them in our COVID-19 deaths. We hope to have several recovered cases with tomorrow’s report,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 20 new cases Sunday, and 22 new cases Saturday.

Monday’s new cases include: a 66-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 76-year-old male, a nine-year-old male, a 29-year-old female, a 58-year-old male, a 51-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 77-year-old female, a 63-year-old male, a 63-year-old female, a two-year-old female, a 56-year-old male, an 86-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, a 64-year-old male, a 62-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 73-year-old female, a 45-year-old female, a 58-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, a 73-year-old male and a 16-year-old male.

Sunday’s new cases include: a 23-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, a 63-year-old male, a 24-year-old female, a 49-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 40-year-old female, a 28-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, a nine-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, a 13-year-old female, a 53-year-old male, a 58-year-old male, a 66-year-old female, a 73-year-old male, a 53-year-old female, a 78-year-old female, and a 27-year-old female.

Saturday’s new cases include: a 41-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, a 60-year-old female, an 11-year-old male, a 35-year-old female, a 72-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, a 69-year-old female, an 18-year-old female, a 53-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, a 26-year-old male, a 22-year-old male, a 61-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 62-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 67-year-old male, a 56-year-old female, and a 70-year-old male, who is hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 48 new cases Friday, 30 new cases Thursday, 47 new cases Wednesday, and 35 new cases Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 2,042 COVID-19 cases, including: 1,305 recovered cases, and 713 active cases, of which 25 are currently hospitalized. A total of seven of the active cases occurred within congregate settings.

Laurel County has reported 11 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths with the most recent confirmed COVID-19 death being reported on Nov. 13.

Out of the 2,042 Laurel County cases, 234 patients were under the age of 18, 418 patients were ages 18-30, 326 patients were ages 31-40, 300 patients were ages 41-50, 296 patients were ages 51-60, 240 patients were ages 61-70, 156 patients were ages 71-80, and 72 patients were over age 80.

A total of 25,773 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Nov. 9.

Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 58.7, placing it in the red category.

A county with a COVID-19 rate over 25 cases per 100,000 people is considered critical, which is signified on the state map with the color red. A county with a rate between 10-25 cases per 100,000 people is considered accelerated and is shown as orange on the state map. A county with 1-10 cases per 100,000 people is considered to have community spread and is signified on the state map with the color yellow. A county with less than one case per 100,000 people is considered on track and is signified by the color green on the state map.

The incidence rate for each county may be found online at www.kycovid19.com.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday, six new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, 25 new cases Friday, 21 new cases Thursday, 11 new cases Wednesday, and 19 new cases Tuesday.

Whitley County has had a total of 1,136 COVID-19 cases.

Whitley County has 143 active cases, including five people who are hospitalized, and 978 cases have been released from isolation.

The Whitley County Health Department reported its 15th COVID-19 fatality on Nov. 12.

Out of the 1,136 Whitley County cases, 104 patients were under the age of 18, 104 patients were ages 18-20, 204 patients were ages 21-30, 143 patients were ages 31-40, 153 patients were ages 41-50, 143 patients were ages 51-60, 110 patients were ages 61-70, 91 patients were age 71-80, and 84 patients were over age 80.

Whitley County’s COVID–19 current case incidence rate is 45.3, which places it in the red category.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 18 new individual COVID-19 cases and seven new inmate cases from the Bell County Forestry Camp Monday, two new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, 17 new cases Friday, six new cases Thursday, five new cases Wednesday, and 17 new cases Tuesday.

Bell County has had a total of 1,074 COVID-19 cases with nine people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 58-86.

Bell County currently has 98 active individual cases, two active long-term care cases and the seven active inmate cases from the Bell County Forestry Camp.

Bell County has reported a total of 23 COVID-19 deaths, which have all ranged in age from 62-97. The most recent two deaths were reported on Nov. 10.

Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate is 35.7 placing it in the red category.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including two cases involving children, 17 new cases Friday, 21 new cases between Thursday and Wednesday combined, and 20 new cases Tuesday.

“We have been notified that one of these cases are from a congregated setting. We encourage all community members to remember to use proper preventative measures at all times,” the Knox County Health Department wrote in a release about Monday’s new cases.

Knox County has had a total of 1,062 COVID-19 cases, including 189 active cases.

Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26.

Knox County’s COVID–19 current incidence rate is 28.0 placing it in the red category.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has reported a total of 348 COVID-19 cases in McCreary County as of Nov. 15

Currently, there are 27 active McCreary County cases. Two cases are hospitalized and the remainder are in self-isolation. A total of 320 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious, and there has been one McCreary County COVID-19 fatality.

McCreary County’s COVID–19 incidence rate Monday is 17.4 placing it in the yellow category.

(Editor’s Note: The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which McCreary County is a part of, typically doesn’t post updates on its cases until early to late evening. This is why the previous day’s totals are posted in this story.)

Statewide cases

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, and three new COVID-19 deaths.

On Sunday, Beshear reported 1,449 new COVID-19 cases, and three new COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, Beshear reported 3,303 new COVID-19 cases, and 11 new COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide there have been 139,097 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,664 total deaths from the virus. A total of 2,421,595 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and at least 24,568 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.