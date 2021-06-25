Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Dept. adds equipment to map crash sites and crime scenes











Thanks to the contributions of drug dealers in Laurel County, the sheriff’s department has been able to purchase a new piece of equipment to aid in the reconstruction of accident and crime scenes.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said $29,900 in drug forfeiture money was used to purchase a, “Total Station.”

The Total Station allows investigators to map crash sites or crime scenes.

“The equipment accurately maps out the scene including all measurements needed to depict the scene,” Acciardo explained. “Then those field measurements are loaded into a computer with special software, and the scene is mapped out.”

Acciardo said before purchasing the equipment, investigators with the sheriff’s department had to call upon Kentucky State Police for use of its equipment.

“This will be especially helpful at traffic crashes so that officers will not have to shut the roadway down a second time to map the scene while awaiting Total Station equipment arrival from other agencies that assisted,” Acciardo said.

Acciardo said the sheriff’s department is ready and willing to use the equipment to assist neighboring law enforcement.

“We always work in collaboration with neighboring agencies,” Acciardo said.

Acciardo said that the department uses drug forfeiture money to buy equipment, police cruisers, uniforms and web gear.

“It keeps the sheriff’s office equipped,” Acciardo said noting that the fund budgeted by the Laurel County Fiscal Court covers salaries and office operations.

Acciardo noted that the department has 15 to 16 deputies that perform routine patrols and respond to calls.

Each deputy is assigned a cruiser.

“Cruisers for the road deputies have about a three to four year lifespan,” Acciardo said noting that those cruisers may then be used to replace the older ones that court bailiffs are using.

Along with the Total Station, the sheriff’s department used Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to purchase three drones.

Acciardo said one of the drones will be used in conjunction with the Total Station to map out crashes and crime scenes.

“Our second drone has Flirt thermal imaging infrared cameras on it which will assist deputies searching for individuals who may be lost,” Acciardo said. “Also, this equipment will aid in tracking and locating dangerous suspects. Our third drone can be used at barricaded incidents to secure the scene and locate suspects safely.”