Laurel Co. deputies searching for woman last seen at north Corbin motel

Posted On 27 Sep 2018
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help to locate a woman last seen Wednesday at a north Corbin motel.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, identified the woman as Christina Marie Holland.

Holland may be riding in an older model maroon Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information may contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

