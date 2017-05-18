By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are working to determine the circumstances behind a fatal motorcycle wreck in Lily Tuesday night.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said 50-year-old Kenneth Edward Mays of London was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 25 near the south intersection of Fariston Road.

“We don’t know what forced him off the road,” Acciardo said.

Deputies were called to the scene about 9:35 p.m. in response to a complaint of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Acciardo said the motorcycle, which was travelling north, went off the road and over an embankment that ranges 10 to 40 feet in that area.

Mays was thrown from the bike and Acciardo said he fell to the ground on the shoulder of the roadway.

Mays, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acciardo said a toxicology test has been performed as is done in all fatal crashes.

“We don’t suspect drugs or alcohol was a factor,” Acciardo said.

LSO Detective/Accident Reconstructionist Chris Edwards is continuing the investigation.

Edwards was assisted at the scene by Detective Kyle Gray, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Bryan Lawson and Deputy Shannon Jones. Lily Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Coroner’s office and Kentucky highway department.