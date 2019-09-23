Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Laurel Co. deputies asking for public’s help to ID burglary suspect

Posted On 23 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the man captured on video taking cash from behind the counter at a local convenience store.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the incident occurred overnight Sunday at the Corner Market off of Ky. 830 in southern Laurel County.

The suspect is seen holding a bank deposit bag as he walks away from the area near the cash register.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, or via personal message on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page..

Information will be kept strictly confidential.

Deputy Jake Miller is investigating the incident.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Corbin’s Octoberfest expanding to two days Oct. 13-14

Posted On 18 Sep 2019
, By
0

Filthy, bug-infested home leads to child abuse charges against Corbin woman

Posted On 12 Sep 2019
, By
0

Vera Wooton found guilty of assault for setting husband on fire

Posted On 12 Sep 2019
, By
0

Three people arrested for beating teen in Keavy

Posted On 09 Sep 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal