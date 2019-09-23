Laurel Co. deputies asking for public’s help to ID burglary suspect











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the man captured on video taking cash from behind the counter at a local convenience store.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the incident occurred overnight Sunday at the Corner Market off of Ky. 830 in southern Laurel County.

The suspect is seen holding a bank deposit bag as he walks away from the area near the cash register.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 864-6600, or via personal message on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page..

Information will be kept strictly confidential.

Deputy Jake Miller is investigating the incident.