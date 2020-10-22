Laurel Co. deputies asking for public’s help to find truck thief











The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to recover a stolen utility truck and identify the thief.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup with a camper on the bed was stolen out of the parking lot of a business off of U.S. 25E in north Corbin at approximately 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Acciardo, the video surveillance showed the suspect going up to the vehicle and trying to open the doors.

“He found it unlocked and got in the vehicle,” Acciardo said noting he apparently hotwired it to start it and drove off with it.

“The people that owned it said they had trouble with the locks and that was why it was left unlocked,” Acciardo added.

Anyone with information about the truck or the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (606) 864-6600. Callers may remain anonymous.