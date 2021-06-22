Laurel Co. deputies asking for public’s help concerning stolen debit card











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals who reportedly used a stolen debit card to purchase items from a store in southern Laurel County.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the incident occurred Monday afternoon.

“This is the first such incident that we have investigated in a while,” Acciardo said noting it appears to be an isolated incident.

The individuals were captured on surveillance going through the self-checkout and leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 864-6600, or sent a personal message through the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.