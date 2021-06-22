Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Laurel Co. deputies asking for public’s help concerning stolen debit card

Posted On 22 Jun 2021
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals who reportedly used a stolen debit card to purchase items from a store in southern Laurel County.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the incident occurred Monday afternoon.

“This is the first such incident that we have investigated in a while,” Acciardo said noting it appears to be an isolated incident.

The individuals were captured on surveillance going through the self-checkout and leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 864-6600, or sent a personal message through the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

 

