Laurel Co. deputies arrest Corbin man wanted on multiple Whitley Co. warrants











A Corbin man was one of two people wanted on outstanding warrants who were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County.

Bryan K. Surgener, 38, of Corbin, and David Smith, 44, of East Bernstadt were arrested following the traffic stop at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Ky. 1376 in northern Laurel County.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that Deputy Allen Turner initiated the traffic stop, and one male subject, later identified as Surgener, ran from the scene and attempted to hide in the bathroom of a nearby mobile home.

“This individual gave a false Social Security number and name to deputy Turner on three occasions,” Acciardo stated.

Upon further investigation, the individual was identified as Surgener, and it was determined that he had outstanding warrants out of Whitley County.

Surgener was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, third-degree burglary and giving officer false identifying information.

“The home owner did not give the suspect permission to be inside their residence,” Acciardo said in explaining the reason for the burglary charge.

Surgener was also served with an outstanding bench warrant charging him with failure to appear in Whitley District Court on numerous violations.

A second bench warrant charged him with failure to appear in Whitley District Court on charges of reckless driving, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, and other violations.

Smith was served with a warrant out of Panama City, Florida charging him with probation violation regarding drug possession charges.

Surgener and Smith were both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Deputy Turner was assisted at the scene by Deputy Sgt. Greg Poynter, deputies Jamie Etherton and Travis Napier, and K-9 Deputy Jake Miller.