Laurel Co. announces three new COVID deaths
Gov. Andy Beshear said that Kentucky is getting closer to its goal of 2.5 million-vaccines sought as part of the Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.
As of Tuesday, Beshear reported that 1,835,176 have received at least their first dose of the vaccine in Kentucky.
“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”
Whitley County
The Whitley County Health Department announced eight additional COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,770.
There are currently 26 active cases, of which one is hospitalized.
With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 9.1.
Laurel County
The Laurel County Health Department announced the county’s COVID data for April 26 through May 2 on Monday.
The department reported a total of 50 during that time.
The Laurel County Health Department announced three additional COVID related deaths bringing the total number of deaths in Laurel County up to 73.
The county’s COVID–19 incidence rate, as of Tuesday, stands at 12.5.
Knox County
The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 3,681.
Two of the new cases involved children, officials stated.
There are currently 53 active cases in Knox County.
With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 18.8.
Bell County
The Bell County Health Department announced no additional COVID–19 cases. The county’s total number of cases remains at 3,076.
There are currently 11 active cases, of which one is hospitalized.
With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 4.4.
Statewide
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 776 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 446,221.
Beshear reported seven additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,532.
Beshear said 434 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, of which 102 are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, eight of Kentucky’s 120 counties have a COVID–19 incidence rate greater than 25, which places them in the red zone.
58 counties are orange zones.
Fifty-two counties are yellow zones.
Cumberland and Elliott counties have the lowest incidence rate at 0.0.
Powell County has the highest incidence rate at 65.9.