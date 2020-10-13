Laurel, Bell County report COVID–19 deaths Tuesday











The Whitley County Health Department announced 19 new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 668.

With the new cases, there are 199 active cases, of which six are hospitalized.

According to the Kentucky COVID–19 website, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate was 44.9 on Tuesday, placing it in the red zone.

Whitley County has suffered five COVID–19 related deaths over the last week.

One death was reported last Wednesday, and four more on Monday, bringing the county’s death total to six.

Health department officials did not release details on the individuals.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department announced five new COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 661.

One of the new cases involves a child.

There are currently 145 active cases in the county.

As of Tuesday, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate was 44.9, placing it in the red zone.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department reported two new COVID–19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death total to 10.

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends of the 84-year-old and the 95-year-old,” officials with the health department stated.

Health Department officials announced 12 new cases, plus one case that had been excluded from the original list on Saturday.

That brings the county’s total number of COVID–19 cases to 1,129.

There are currently 403 active cases in Laurel County, of which 13 are hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, Laurel County’s COVID–19 incidence rate has dropped back into the orange zone, standing at 24.9.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported one new COVID–19 related death on Tuesday, bringing the county’s death total to 20.

This marks the county’s second death within the last week. The health department announced the 19th death last Wednesday.

Officials announced four new individual COVID–19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 562.

There are now 33 active cases in Bell County, two of which are hospitalized.

During the daily statewide COVID–19 update on Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said more than 200 schools across Kentucky were not providing the required daily COVID–19 case information to the state.

“That is unacceptable,” Coleman said noting that everyone across the state is working to get students back in classrooms, but not having that data is impeding the effort.

A search of the website for each of the local school districts, including Corbin, Williamsburg and Whitley County, indicated that they were reporting COVID–19 cases as required.

More information is available online at kycovid19.ky.gov.