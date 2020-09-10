Laurel, Bell counties report new COVID-19 fatalities Thursday











Both Laurel County and Bell County reported new COVID-19 fatalities Thursday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported one new death Thursday, which involved a 93-year-old male.

The Laurel County Health Department also reported Thursday that a previously attributed COVID-19 death had been removed from its death total.

“We have removed one of the previous deaths from our death count. It is important to note that our protocol is to submit any death of a COVID-19 positive patient to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). A dedicated team at KDPH reviews these deaths and rules if the death was or was not COVID-19 related,” the Laurel County Health Department wrote in a release.

“This death was reviewed by the KDPH team and was ruled as not COVID-19 related. This individual had another diagnosis before testing positive for COVID-19. Even though this case was removed from our death count, it will remain in our total case count because the individual did have a COVID-19 positive test result. With the new death and the removal of a previous death, our total deaths are seven currently.”

The Laurel County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, none of which are hospitalized.

Thursday’s new cases include: a 73-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 66-year-old male, a 27-year-old male, a 43-year-old female, and a 47-year-old male.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 11 new cases Tuesday, four new cases Monday, five new cases Sunday, three new cases Saturday, and 18 new cases Friday.

The Laurel County Health Department has reported a total of 650 cases, including: 508 recovered cases, and 135 active cases, of which nine are currently hospitalized.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County. Since June 9, there have been an additional 628 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

Out of the 644 Laurel County cases, 71 patients were under the age of 18, 142 patients were ages 18-30, 106 patients were ages 31-40, 95 patients were ages 41-50, 96 patients were ages 51-60, 93 patients were ages 61-70, 32 patients were ages 71-80 and 15 patients were over age 80.

A total of 13,901 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Laurel County as of Sept. 8.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported its 13th COVID-19 fatality Thursday, involving a 97-year-old female. All of Bell County’s COVID-19 fatalities have ranged in age from 62-97.

The Bell County Health Department reported zero new individual cases Thursday, and four new long-term care cases.

The Bell County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including eight new individual cases and two new long-term care cases, one new individual COVID-19 case Tuesday, no new cases Monday, seven new cases Sunday, including one individual case and six long-term care cases, one new COVID-19 case Saturday, and zero new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Bell County has had a total of 437 COVID-19 cases with eight people currently hospitalized, who range in age from 49-93.

Bell County currently has 54 active cases, including: 17 individual cases and 37 active long-term care cases.

Knox County

The Knox County Health Department reported three new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, eight new cases Wednesday, five new cases Tuesday, and one new COVID-19 case Friday.

Knox County has a total of 392 COVID-19 cases, including 29 active cases.

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15. Since June 11, there have been 382 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Knox County.

Knox County has had a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Aug. 25.

Out of the first 376 Knox County cases, 42 patients were under the age of 18, 99 patients were ages 18-30, 41 patients were ages 31-40, 48 patients were ages 41-50, 44 patients were ages 51-60, 28 patients were ages 61-70, 36 patients were ages 71-80, and 38 patients were over age 80.

Out of the first 376 cases, there were 16 active cases, and 349 recovered cases as of Sept. 8.

As of Sept. 8, a total of 4,361 COVID-19 tests had been performed in Knox County.

Union College reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday involving students, and two new cases involving staff bringing the total number of active cases to 40 students and three staff.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, four new cases Wednesday, four new cases Tuesday, six new cases Monday, and one new case Friday.

Whitley County has had a total of 231 COVID-19 cases.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation. Since June 8, Whitley County has had 220 additional cases diagnosed.

Whitley County has 32 active cases, including five people isolated in the hospital, and 27 isolated at home. A total of 197 cases have been released from isolation.

Whitley County has reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths with the first happening on July 21, and the second happening on Aug. 20.

Out of the 231 Whitley County cases, 25 patients were under the age of 18, 14 patients were ages 18-20, 44 patients were ages 21-30, 42 patients were ages 31-40, 27 patients were ages 41-50, 28 patients were ages 51-60, 23 patients were ages 61-70, 19 patients were age 71-80, and nine patients were over age 80.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported Thursday that six McCreary County COVID-19 cases had been released from isolation, and that three new COVID-19 cases had been reported in McCreary County.

Thursday’s new McCreary County cases involve a 17-year-old male, a 42-year-old female and a 54-year-old male, who are all self-isolated but still symptomatic.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Wednesday, four new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Tuesday, two new COVID-19 cases in McCreary County Monday, no new cases Sunday in McCreary County, one new case in McCreary County Saturday, and two new COVID-19 cases Friday in McCreary County.

McCreary County has had a total of 126 COVID-19 cases, including 24 active cases, which are all self-isolated. 102 McCreary County cases are classified as not contagious or no longer isolated.

So far, McCreary County has had no COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide cases

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, of which 122 involved children ages 18 and younger, and 22 new deaths.

Statewide there have been 54,772 total positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 1,035 total deaths from the virus. A total of 943,460 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and at least 10,791 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the latest information on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.