









Laura Jane (Croley) Prewitt, age 81, of Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late John Ben “J.B.” and Effie (Lawson) Croley. Laura was a member of Big Cane Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, James Neal Prewitt, of Williamsburg; three children, Tim Leach and wife, Amy, of Williamsburg, Karen Leach Hoskins and husband, Dan, of London and Della Sue Leach of Williamsburg; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosie Lawson (James) and Faye Dotson (Jerry) of Williamsburg; four brothers, Norris Wayne Croley (Betty) of South Carolina, Vernon Croley (Sue) of Toledo, Ohio, Arvil Croley (and the late Sue) of Williamsburg and John B. Croley Jr. (Judy) of Toledo, Ohio; special great-granddaughter, Bobbie Anderson; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 30 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 31 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Prewitt Family Cemetery on Lot Mud Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.