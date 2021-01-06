Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Late Jellico, South Whitley Fire Chief remembered

Posted On 06 Jan 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The chief of the Jellico Fire Department and one of Whitley County’s longest serving volunteer fire department chiefs has passed away.

Harold “Wayne” Honeycutt, 44, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Lafollette Medical Center.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Harold Wayne Honeycutt

Posted On 05 Jan 2021
, By
0

Truck fire at I-75 Welcome Center destroys truck, three cars Wednesday

Posted On 03 Dec 2020
, By
0

SUV flips over during I-75 crash; driver leaves scene before police arrive

Posted On 29 Jan 2020
, By
0

Early morning fatal fire victims tentatively identified

Posted On 13 Sep 2019
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal