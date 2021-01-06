Previous Story
Late Jellico, South Whitley Fire Chief remembered
The chief of the Jellico Fire Department and one of Whitley County’s longest serving volunteer fire department chiefs has passed away.
Harold “Wayne” Honeycutt, 44, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Lafollette Medical Center.
