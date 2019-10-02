Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Last Corbin City Yard Sale of ’19 to be held Saturday

Posted On 02 Oct 2019
The last opportunity to sell off those unneeded items, or find a bargain is Saturday as the monthly Corbin City Yard Sale comes to a close for the year.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. along Depot Street between Fifth and Gordon Street.

“Vendors may begin setting up at 7 a.m.,” said Corbin Downtown Manager Aaron Sturgill.

Sturgill said the yard sale has continued to draw large crowds, crediting the good weather seen each month in 2019.

“We have only had one time where the weather has been really bad,” Sturgill said.

There is no charge for vendors to set up and sell. Space is on a first-come-first-served basis, and vendors must supply their own tables.

Parking for the event is available in any of the municipal parking lots along Depot Street.

Sturgill said the yard sales will return beginning in April.

“It has become a really solid event for downtown,” Sturgill said noting crowds have steadily increased.

