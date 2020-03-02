









Larry Willis, 67, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born May 12, 1952, in Bell County, KY, to the late Rev. Lee and Rosa Rains Willis. He was a deacon and member of Cumberland River Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Willis of Williamsburg, KY; two children, Porter Willis (Kim) of Williamsburg, KY, and Lorrie Rudder (Chuck) of Williamsburg, KY; six grandchildren, Amy McFarland (Naaman), Kenny Willis, Andrew Willis, Austin Willis, Raven Rudder, and Isaak Rudder; three great-grandchildren, Aubrie McFarland, Ben McFarland, and Samuel McFarland; four sisters, Wilma Petrey (Junior) of Williamsburg, KY, Anna Mae Partin (Grant) of Frakes, KY, Audrey Faulkner (Sim) of Williamsburg, KY, and Elizabeth Smiddy (Wayne) of Burnside, KY; three brothers, Leslie Willis of Williamsburg, KY, Doyle Willis (Charlotte) of Barbourville, KY, and Darrell Willis (Carolyn) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 4, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. David Jackson and Matt Sulfridge officiating. Interment will be in the Lee Willis Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM Tuesday, March 3, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.