











Larry Wayne Hammons, 64, of Elmer Walker Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on February 21, 1953 in Pineville, to the late Frank Hammons and Claudia (Goodin) Hammons.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Ted Surber and father and mother-in-law, Junior and Helen Rickett.

He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Hammons of Williamsburg; honorary papaw (Po Po) of Haylee Bunch and Hayden Bunch of Williamsburg; three sisters, Jan Surber of Williamsburg, Linda White (Sandy) of Corbin and Debbra Harris (Dewey) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Glyn Hubbard officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.