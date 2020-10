Larry Walter Lewis, age 75, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. His wife, Wilma Lewis, of Corbin, survives.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 24, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with James Hodge officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.