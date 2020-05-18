









Larry Roger Hoskins, age 72, husband of the late Janice Hayes Hoskins, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence.

Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation, funeral and burial services will be private. Burial will be in the Resthaven Cemetery in the Jeff community of Perry County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial contributions be made to: Hospice of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.