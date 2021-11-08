









Larry Robbins, age 68 of Williamsburg, Ky., departed this life for his heavenly home Saturday November 6, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born May 3, 1953 in Corbin, Ky. to the late Sherman and Clara Peace Robbins.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Lee Robbins and Randy Robbins. He was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in Vietnam. He was the former owner of Arby’s Restaurant and Mountain Lifeline Ambulance Service. He was a former firefighter for Williamsburg Fire Dept., former fire chief of Western Central Fire Dept. and former deputy director of Disaster & Emergency Services. He enjoyed flying, motorcycling and most of all spending time with his family and church family.

He is survived by his wife, Ginger Robbins of Williamsburg, Ky; three children, Meagan Robbins Kersey of Dayton, Ohio, Matt Robbins of Williamsburg, Ky., Kevin Robbins of Williamsburg, Ky; two grandchildren, Harlow Kersey of Dayton, Ohio and Jace Robbins of Williamsburg, Ky.; father and mother-in-law, Onnie and Betty Meadors of Williamsburg, Ky; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 6:00 pm Tuesday November 9, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Jones officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Tuesday November 9, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, November 10, at Piney Grove Cemetery with interment to follow.

American Legion Post 88, Corbin, Ky. will conduct graveside military honors.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.