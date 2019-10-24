









Larry Randle Barton, age 50, of Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on June 13, 1969 in Norwood, Ohio to George Randle Barton and Nancy Faye (Smith) Barton.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Barton, and his grandparents, Jack and Louise Barton and Parks and Maude Smith.

Larry is survived by his mother, Nancy Faye (Smith) Barton, of Williamsburg; brother, Brandon Barton (Billie Jean) of Williamsburg; nephew, Cameron Barton of Williamsburg; niece, Emberlyn Barton of Williamsburg; aunts, Donna Jones of Corbin, Jenny Davis and Wilkie of Williamsburg, Jean Barton of Corbin and Bonnie Richardson of Williamsburg; uncle, Larry Smith and Vickie of Williamsburg; special cousin, Tony Barton of Corbin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. Friday, October 25 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 26 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Joe Caddell officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.