









Larry Neal Wilson, age 61, Blakes Fork Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 29, 1958 in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Arthur and Grace (McGlamery) Wilson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Arthur Wilson Jr. Larry was the owner and operator of Wilson Towing for over 35 years.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tina Hart and Regina Theron (Francois) all of Lexington; four grandchildren, Tyler Hart, Madison Hart, Hannah Theron and Tristian Theron; two brothers, Ron Wilson (Lina Jo) and Jerry Wilson (Brenda) all of Williamsburg; sister, Patricia Harp of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Alma Wilson of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Wilson family in your prayers.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.