









Larry N. McKee, age 76 years, of Corbin, Kentucky, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 9, 1944, the son of Steve Jr. and Pauline (Lynch) McKee. Larry had been a heavy equipment mechanic for Wayne Supply, enjoyed hunting, drag racing, and cars, but his greatest joy in life were his family and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eddie McKee.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Carolyn (Harris) McKee of Corbin; son, James Taylor (Brandal) of Stearns; daughters, Becky Woods (Scott) and Michelle Hammons (Mike) both of Corbin; brother, Leroy McKee (Della) of Stearns; sister, Diane Stephens of Whitley City; sister-in-law, Joan McKee of Pine Knot; grandchildren, Sierra Woods Rose (Camron), Braxton Hammons, Morgan Woods, Alexis Hammons, Ashley Taylor, Cristin Childers, Caitlin Hammons; and special friends/hunting buddies, Estill Swain, Carl “Bino” Rains, David Taylor, Jerry Vanover, Jerry Ridener, and Jim Curry.

Graveside services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, December 15, at the Thomas Cemetery in Rockholds, Kentucky with Dale Lewis officiating. The pallbearers will be Braxton Hammons, Jim Ed Harris, Jonathan Harris, Adam McKee, Jeff Wilder, Terry McKee, Brian McKee, Dewey Harris, and Dean Harris.

McCreary County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.