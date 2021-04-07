









Larry Monroe Lawson, age 60, of Deep Branch Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home. Larry was born on December 9, 1960 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Rev. Eli Abner Lawson and Mary (Carr) Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Lawson and an uncle, Ray Lawson.

Larry loved to spend time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda Arlene Lawson of Williamsburg; three children, Cindy Lynn Sutton (Jeff) of Burlington, Kentucky, Tony Monroe Lawson (Sarah) of Williamsburg and Megan MaKayla Vanover (Cody) of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren, Samantha Sutton, Alexander Sutton, Myleigh Farmer, Carter Vanover, Caseyn Lawson, Parker Vanover and Blayklee Lawson; special friends, Tim Bays, Richard Corbin and Tammy Taylor of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Thursday, April 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, April 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Curtis Vanover and Rev. Marty Huddleston officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

