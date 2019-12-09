









Larry Joe Angel, Sr., age 61, of Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on May 1, 1958, in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late Roosevelt Mart and Marie (White) Angel. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Wes, William and JC Angel; and sisters, Barbara Spencer and Ollie Lee Angel.

Larry was a volunteer fireman for over 40 years. He was a member and past member of the Goldbug, Williamsburg, Three Point, Emlyn and Pleasant View fire departments, where he assisted in helping the community.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn Davis Angel of Williamsburg; eight children, Joe David Angel of Lexington, Robert Lee Strean of Williamsburg, Daniel Ray Strean (Greta Rains) of Williamsburg, Mark Anthony Strean (Miranda Wilson) of Williamsburg, Gary Wayne Angel (Tricia) of Corbin, Larry Joe Angel, Jr. (Leeann) of Barbourville, Daniel Cox (Jamie) of Williamsburg and Michelle Cox of Corbin; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Angel (Annie) of Williamsburg and David Angel of Nicholasville; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 12, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, December 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Emlyn Cemetery.

