









Larry Gillis Rose, 72, of Corbin, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Rose, of Corbin.

Funeral services will be held at 4 P.M. on Thursday, July 2, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Lee and Randall Lee as the officiating ministers. Burial will follow in Alsip-Yates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1–4 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines are posted at the funeral home for those attending the services. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.