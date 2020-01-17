









Larry Dee Silcox age 53, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ruth (Veach) Silcox; and brothers, Danny, Robert, David and Gary.

Larry is survived by his wife, Dora Silcox, daughter, Duchess Deanna Silcox, and grandson, Mason Silcox, all of Jellico, TN; son, Larry Paul Silcox and granddaughter, Desirea Silcox of Paris, TN; sisters, Sara Hersheberger and husband, John, of Ohio, Judy Marlow, of Jellico, TN, Cathy Rose of Jellico, TN, Carolyn Perkins and husband, John, of Michigan, and Donna Hollifield of Caryville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends to mourn his sudden passing.

Larry worked in the family catering business for 37 years. He enjoyed the people he visited with on his daily route. He will be missed in his community.

Funeral service was held Wednesday January 15, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with the Rev. J.R. Kitts officiating. Interment took place Thursday, January 16, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.