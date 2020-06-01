Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-75 (Northbound) near Exit 25 on Tuesday, June 2

Posted On 01 Jun 2020
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists that a portion of I-75 northbound (right lane) from mile points 23 to 24 along with the Exit 25 ramp in Whitley County will be closed on Tuesday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The right lane and Exit 25 ramp closures are necessary to allow District 11 crews to perform base-failure repair operations.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

