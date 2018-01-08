Lane closures, ‘rolling road blocks’ to affect traffic on I-75 in Rockcastle County













Kentucky State Police are advising motorists traveling that are planning to travel on Interstate 75 through Rockcastle County Tuesday through Thursday to allow additional time because of road closures.

Traffic on southbound I-75 will be detoured onto U.S. 25 between Berea and Mt. Vernon beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition, the left lane of northbound I-75 will be closed to traffic.

The closure is necessary to all construction crew to set bridge beams from the Ky. 1505 bridge reconstruction project.

In addition, beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, crews will perform a series of rolling road blocks on all northbound lanes.

These rolling roadblocks, which will occur periodically throughout the date, will last approximately 15 minutes.