Lady Rollin’ Redhounds finish season as KHSAA state runner-up













Last Wednesday afternoon, the Region 8 champion Lady Rollin’ Redhounds were on their way to play in the 2018 state bowling championships. The singles championship was held on Thursday, February 8, followed by the team event on Friday, February 9 at the Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville.

Lady Rollin’ Redhound Taylor Petrey was Corbin’s only bowler in the singles competition. Competitors bowled three games, with the top eight advancing to the semiﬁnals where they bowled an additional two games. At the conclusion of the two semiﬁnal round games their five-game total was used to determine the top four bowlers who were then seeded into a stepladder ﬁnal. Petrey bowled a three-game series of 156, 165 and 140 for a total of 461 pins. The cut off for making the semi-finals round was 530 pins. Taylor was unable to advance in play and finished 24th out of the 32 participants. DuPont Manual’s Kellie Kidder would go on to win the girls singles championship title.

On Friday, the Lady Rollin Redhounds team competed in the KHSAA girls team state bowling championships. Each team had two groups of four bowlers bowl one game (dropping the lowest score each). The total pins count was then used to seed the teams into single elimination bracket play. Corbin would come in with 871 total pins, placing them in a sixth seed out of 16 region teams present.

In match one, Corbin would face off against eleven seed Green County. Corbin played Green County five games to come away with a 3-2 win. This advanced them to the quarter finals where they would face off against 14 seed Nelson County.

Corbin would defeat Nelson County 3-0, advancing on to the semi-finals against two seed Apollo High School. Corbin defeated Apollo to face four seed Pleasure Ridge Park in the final match for the state title.

PRP won the first game 165-134, and also took the second game 183-137. Corbin proceeded to play the third game knowing they would have to come from behind and win this game to have any possibility of winning the championship. Every frame would count in this final match. Corbin ultimately fell short, however, as PRP pressed through to win the third game, and a state championship title.

Many of the CHS bolwers this season were returning members from the 2016 state semifinalist team, but there was one major difference – no home bowling alley.

The Lady Rollin Redhounds faced great adversity in finding available practice time and space this season, and now this team will be remembered as the first in program history to compete in a state championship match.

Photo and story info courtesy of MELISSA SHACKLEFORD