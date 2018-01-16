Lady Jackets win 13th Region All “A” championship Monday













With a 57-42 victory over Harlan Independent Monday evening, the Williamsburg Lady Jackets basketball team captured the program’s first-ever 13th Region All “A” championship title. The win took place at Oneida Baptist Institute, who hosted this year’s girls All “A” region tournament.

The Lady Jackets, now 12-6 on the year, will advance to the 2018 All “A” state tournament, which is scheduled begin on Wednesday, January 24 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. For more information on the upcoming state tourney, visit allaclassic.org.

For full coverage from Monday’s region championship game, including photos, player comments and reaction from Lady Jackets head coach Randy Crider, be sure to pick up the January 17 print edition of the News Journal!

Williamsburg 57, Harlan 42

W’burg – 19 6 20 12 – 57

Harlan – 6 11 14 11 – 42

WB – Kelsey Tye 12, Kayla Gibson 12, Tori Lester 2, Lillie Abbott 14, Lillie Hall 14, Madison Chapman 3