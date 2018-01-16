Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Lady Jackets win 13th Region All “A” championship Monday

Posted On 16 Jan 2018
By :
Comment: 0

With a 57-42 victory over Harlan Independent Monday evening, the Williamsburg Lady Jackets basketball team captured the program’s first-ever 13th Region All “A” championship title. The win took place at Oneida Baptist Institute, who hosted this year’s girls All “A” region tournament.

The Lady Jackets, now 12-6 on the year, will advance to the 2018 All “A” state tournament, which is scheduled begin on Wednesday, January 24 at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. For more information on the upcoming state tourney, visit allaclassic.org.

For full coverage from Monday’s region championship game, including photos, player comments and reaction from Lady Jackets head coach Randy Crider, be sure to pick up the January 17 print edition of the News Journal!

Williamsburg 57, Harlan 42
W’burg – 19 6 20 12 – 57
Harlan – 6 11 14 11 – 42
WB – Kelsey Tye 12, Kayla Gibson 12, Tori Lester 2, Lillie Abbott 14, Lillie Hall 14, Madison Chapman 3

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal