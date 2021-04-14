Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Lady Colonels rally for opening win at Corbin

Posted On 14 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

The Corbin Lady Redhounds came back from a 6-run deficit against Whitley County, but lost 9-6 at home Friday night, running its losing streak to three games.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Halcomb named new Whitley County Volleyball Coach

Posted On 13 Apr 2021
, By
0

Softball teams look to get back on winning track

Posted On 07 Apr 2021
, By
0

Lady Colonels opened season 7-0 en route to region tournament

Posted On 01 Apr 2021
, By
0

Lady Colonels open 13th Region Tournament against North Laurel

Posted On 24 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal