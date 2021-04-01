Lady Colonels opened season 7-0 en route to region tournament











The Whitley County Lady Colonels lost to North Laurel in the opening round of the 13th Region Basketball Tournament last Wednesday, 80-45, ending the season with a 16-11 record.

“We had a good start but didn’t end the way we wanted,” said Coach Sean Pigman of the Lady Colonels’ 7-0 start to the season. “I’m very proud of our kids and staff during a tough season with all the COVID stuff going on.”

Whitley County will be graduating six seniors including Reis Anderson, Jaycie Monhollen, Natalie Moses, Katy Powers, Dorian Siler and Gladys Thorton.

Monhollen and Andesron led the Lady Colonels’ scoring effort against North Laurel, putting up 14 and 10 points, respectively.

“We will miss our talented group of seniors,” Pigman said.

However, freshmen Mikayla Wilder, Darcie Anderson and Marissa Douglas will be among the underclassmen returning in 2021-22.

In addition, Pigman said several of the middle school players were given the opportunity to compete on the freshman and junior varsity teams.

“We are very excited about their future,” Pigman said.

Pigman said another plus will be the ability to get the team together for summer workouts.

“It will really help us as we build toward next season,” Pigman said. “It is a good time to be a Colonel.”