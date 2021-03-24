Lady Colonels open 13th Region Tournament against North Laurel











The Whitley County Lady Colonels will take to the floor of The Arena at 6 p.m. tonight to face North Laurel in the opening round of the 13th Region Girls Tournament.

“They are really good,” Coach Sean Pigman said of the 49th District Champions moments after the bracket draw was completed on Sunday.

The teams met twice during the regular season with North Laurel winning both.

On January 25, the Lady Jaguars won, 78-52 at North for what was the Lady Colonels’ first loss of the season.

At the time, Coach Sean Pigman said his team didn’t shoot well and just didn’t compete, giving credit to North for coming in ready to play.

The Lady Colonels shot 34.7 percent from the field, hitting 17 of 49 shots.

“They were ready to play and had something to prove and they played well while did not, and it showed,” Pigman said.

On February 25, North Laurel came to Whitley County and left with a similar result, winning 84-69.

Tonight will be the first time the Lady Colonels have taken the court since the loss to South Laurel in the 50th District Championship game on March 16.

Pigman said the Lady Colonels were right back at it in practice last Wednesday.

“They really responded with an intense practice on Wednesday which is tough after an emotional hard-fought loss, but they got after it, which will help set the tone moving forward,” Pigman said.

“We are excited about the opportunity to still be playing,” he said.

“We are gonna get ready and go,” Pigman added.

The winner will face the winner of Harlan County versus Pineville in the semi-final at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The girls’ final will be at 7 p.m. Monday.

The winner of the girls’ 13th Region will face the winner of the 11th Region at 5 p.m. on April 7.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the game between the 8th Region and 12th Region champions at 2 p.m. on April 9