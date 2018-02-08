KYTC Design Section Supervisor to speak to chamber about local road projects next Tuesday













Sherri Chappell, Design Section Supervisor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 11 office, will be the featured speaker next Tuesday at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership luncheon.

Chappell will be discussing plans for major upcoming road projects on US 25E and US 25W in Knox and Laurel Counties near Corbin. She is the project manager on both projects.

The luncheon will be held Feb. 13 at The Corbin Center, 222 Corbin Center Driver. It begins at 11:45 a.m It will be sponsored by State Farm Agent Mallory Davis.

Anyone can attend. Cost of lunch is $12. Please RSVP by calling 606-528-6390 or emailing info@southerkychamber.com.