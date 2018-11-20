











Kyle Kersey, 90, of Corbin, departed this life on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at his home in Corbin.

Born May 13, 1928, in Hagan, VA, Kyle was the son of the late Anderson Kersey and Elizabeth (Barber) Kersey.

Kyle was veteran of the United States Army earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired as a Network Test Engineer from AT&T Phone Company after 32 years. Kyle was a member of the Optimist Club for over 30 years, a 32nd Degree Mason and Past Master of Hugh Harris Lodge # 938, Scottish Rite, Shriner and former City Commissioner (City Recreation) and was of the Church of God Faith.

Besides his parents, Kyle is preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters: Pearl Mills, Carmack Kersey, Phoebe Middleton, Bud Fee, Morgan Fee, Maude Skidemore, Jim Kersey, Dora Williams, Lena Siler and Sue Bird and one son: Kyle David Kersey.

Kyle is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary (Norton) Kersey, wedded to her on July 16, 1949, two sons: Michael “Mike” Kersey and wife Debra of Corbin, Steven Kersey and wife Cheryl of Louisville, and one daughter: Beth Hagerty and husband Bill of Cincinnati, OH; one sister, Eula Mae Scalf of Lexington; eight grandchildren: Vincent Kersey, Ryan Kersey, Sarah Kersey, Julia Hagerty, Kyle Hagerty, Paul Hagerty, Kyle David Kersey and Ana Hagerty and three great-grandchildren: Dylan Kersey, Kara Kersey and Henry Kersey; plus a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Masonic services will be conducted by Hugh Harris Lodge #938 prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 24, in the O’Neil ~ Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin with full military honors by the American Legion Post #88 with grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1 p.m. also on Saturday, November 24, in the O’Neil ~ Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.

O’Neil ~ Lawson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.