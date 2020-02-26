Ky. Transportation Cabinet plans improvements to 17 miles of roadway in Whitley County











About $1.8 million has been allocated for work to state maintained roadways in Whitley County during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials presented the Whitley County Fiscal Court last week with a list of seven roads that will be partially worked on as part of the 2020-2021 rural secondary road program, including:

KY 2986 near intersection of US25W – 0.258 miles.

KY 478 near end of Jellico Creek Bridge – 3.001 miles.

KY 628 intersection of Little Wolf Creek Road to intersection of US25W – 2.20 miles.

KY 511 near intersection of KY 26 – 2.32 miles.

KY 1064 near Elliott Hollow Road – 4.93 miles.

KY 3423 near intersection of KY 779 – 2.26 miles

KY 1064 between the intersections of KY 904 and Verne Road – 2.2 miles.

The seven projects total about 17 miles of roadwork that will be done.

Also, $75,000 has been allocated for tree trimming operations on various roads, including: KY 2986, KY 478, KY 628 and KY 511.

In addition, about $500,000 has also been allocated for maintenance of 99.4 miles of state maintained roadway in Whitley County, and another $383,299 in flex funds have been allocated for Whitley County.

Also during the fiscal court’s Feb. 28 regular monthly meeting the fiscal court awarded a $231,217.50 bid for repair of Little Wolf Creek Road, and a $334,356 bid for repair of Savoy Clear Creek Road. If the county does the excavation work for the two projects, those amounts drop down to $199,867.50 for the Little Wolf Creek project, and $279,756 for the Savoy Clear Creek Road project.

Whitley County Projects Director Amber Owens said both of these projects are being funded primarily with FEMA money that the fiscal court received last year, and that the repairs will be similar to work done on Jellico Creek Road last year.

The grant money requires an 87.5 percent match from the fiscal court.