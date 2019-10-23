Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Ky. Transportation Cabinet announces funding for Corbin sidewalks

Posted On 23 Oct 2019
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II shakes hands with Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus Wednesday afternoon after announcing that the city is receiving $164,800 in discretionary road aid money.

The City of Corbin is getting over $160,000 worth of improved sidewalks thanks to funding announced Wednesday by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II traveled to Corbin City Hall Wednesday where he announced the awarding of $164,800 in discretionary road aid funds, which will be used for two sidewalk projects.

The city will receive $79,800 to replace and improve sidewalks on both sides of Gordon Hill between Poplar Street and Blair Park Condominiums.

The city is receiving another $85,000 to replace and improve sidewalks along Wilson Street, which is in front of Rotary Park, between Barbourville Street and Hamlin Street.

Weather permitting, the city hopes to complete the sidewalk work before winter, and if not, then first thing this spring.

