Ky. Supreme Court decision leaves race track projects up in the air

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
The future of Keeneland’s proposed horse racing track in Corbin, which includes an extension facility in Williamsburg, is now in the state legislature’s hands after the Kentucky Supreme Court denied a petition to rehear the case in which it had previously ruled against historical racing machines.

