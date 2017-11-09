KY Chamber CEO to speak in Corbin Tuesday

Dave Adkisson, President/CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured speaker next Tuesday at the monthly membership luncheon of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. at The Corbin Center at 222 Corbin Center Drive.

The luncheon is open to the public.

Adkisson is touring the state as part of what is being called the “Kentucky Chamber Legislative Road Show.” He plans to outline business priorities for the upcoming legislative session of the General Assembly in January.During his 13 years at the Kentucky Chamber, the organization has doubled in size, increased its staff to thirty professionals including five lobbyists, expanded its headquarters in Frankfort and placed a major emphasis on public policy, governmental relations and improving education.

Adkisson served as the 2010 Chairman of the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), an association that represents more than 7,000 chamber professionals across the country. In addition, he was elected the 2014 chairman of the national Council of State Chambers. He served six years on the board of directors of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business association and chaired the U.S. Chamber’s education policy committee.

Adkisson is originally from Owensboro, Ky., where he began his career working for the local chamber of commerce. Later, at age 34, he was elected mayor of Owensboro and re-elected without opposition four years later. He was recruited in 1999 to become president of the Birmingham, Alabama Chamber of Commerce and served five years in that post before returning to Kentucky.

Bruce Carpenter, Executive Director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, encouraged business owners to attend the luncheon because Adkisson’s would pertinent to them.

“Dave is important figures in the state’s business community and has his finger on the pulse of Frankfort. It will be an interesting discussion.”

Anyone interested in attending the luncheon should RSVP by calling 606-528-6390 or email info@southernkychamber.com.